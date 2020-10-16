EndSARS: International cyber hacking group, Anonymous overtakes NBC’s Twitter account

ANONYMOUS, the popular international cyber hacking group, has overtaken the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the government agency regulating the broadcasting industry in Nigeria.

As of Friday, the group had shared over eight posts on the NBC Twitter handle, including retweets, to the over 14,700 followers of the page with all posts related to the demand for an end to police brutality in Nigeria – a frontline demand that has driven the #EndSARS protests across the country.

In response, NBC through its Facebook page put out a disclaimer stating that it has indeed been hacked and was working to recover its Twitter account.

“Disclaimer!!!! The general public is put on notice that NBC Twitter account has been hacked into. Please disregard all tweets from our handle for now. We are making efforts to recover it. Thank you,” the post read.

Anonymous, known as ‘freedom fighters’ and famous for its various cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions, and government agencies, corporations, announced on Thursday that it was joining Nigerians in demanding a just system that serves all.

The group said it has hacked multiple Nigerian government websites and warned that it was out to expose the dirty secrets of the government if they lagged in doing the needful, including prosecuting police officers guilty of gunning down protestors.

Although it did not specify or release the names of the government sites that were hacked, on Thursday, the official website of the Nigeria Police (www.npf.gov.ng) went down, following the group’s release of a list containing personal details including names, addresses, and phone numbers of officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Nigerians have reacted to the moves by Anonymous, with most thanking the group for joining the movement and keeping the government on its toes as they demand better governance.

Anonymous hacked NBC nice one” a tweet by Tejumola read.

Another tweet user identified as Ugo Mbaise said: “Anonymous now has control of NBC Twitter account and is using it to dish out premium #EndSARS contents. Things I love to see.”

Meanwhile, in one week, Feminist Coalition, a pro #EndSARS women group has raised over N62 million through donations by Nigerian youths to support the on-going #EndSARS protests.

As of October 15, the group disclosed that it had raised a total of N62,643,663.05 and has provided funds for the set up of 100 peaceful protests in 25 states across the country.

It also disclosed that it has paid N759,080 in medical bills for injured protestors, donated N400,000 to the families of victims murdered by police officers while protesting peacefully.