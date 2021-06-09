We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOVERNOR of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has dissolved the state’s executive council.

This is contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bauchi Governor Mukhtar Gidado on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the dismissed appointees included: secretary to the state government (SSG), chief of staff (COS) for the government house and all special advisers.

However, the governor retained the services of special adviser in charge of security; special adviser for the National Assembly and state assemblies liaison; special adviser responsible for social investment, and special adviser for media and publicity.

Mohammed said all state commissioners were to hand over the affairs of their ministries to respective permanent secretaries, while the secretary to the state government (SSG), the chief of staff (COS) and other affected special advisers were to hand over to the most senior permanent secretary in the government house.

He noted that an inventory of all property belonging to the Bauchi State government should be taken during the hand-over.

The statement read that the governor while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the state, wished them the very best in their future endeavours.

State governors in Nigeria have been sacking political appointees and dissolving executive councils.

The ICIR can confirm that about two months, no fewer than 60 state commissioners and special assistants/advisers were sacked across four states in the country.

Earlier in May, the Zamfara State government had sacked secretary to the state government, all commissioners and advisers.

Governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade sacked four commissioners and five aides following his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On May 12, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma sacked 20 commissioners in what he tagged an attempt to ‘rejig’ his government.

Also, Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai had sacked 19 political appointees, saying that it was an effort geared towards rightsizing the government.