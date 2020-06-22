Bala reacts to seizure of property by ICPC, says Commission’s report mischievous

BALA Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, has reacted to the seizure of his multi-million naira property in Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) describing the report by the Commission as false and mischievous.

Bala who stated that he resigned from the school as soon as he was appointed a minister by former President Goodluck Jonathan, added that the claims by the anti-graft agency was “premised on bare-faced double standards, favoritism, dishonorable tactics and impunity.”

Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC Spokesperson, had in a statement, said that the property seized houses Zinaria International School located at Plot 298 Wuye District, Cadastral Zone B3, FCT, Abuja.

Okoduwa had disclosed that ICPC’s investigation revealed that Mohammed, as FCT Minister allocated the property to a school which had himself and family members as directors and shareholders.

But, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, described the action of the ICPC as unjust persecution.

Gidado further disclosed that the governor during his tenure as the FCT Minister, did not flout any policy or break any law, known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He further stated that the former minister did not in any way, breach his oath of office to warrant perniciously scandalising his name or subjecting members of his family to mindless persecution as the ICPC is willfully pushing.

According to ICPC, the seizure was pursuant to its powers contained in Section 45 (4) (a-c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

It disclosed that Mohammed had earlier been charged for using his office to confer corrupt advantage upon himself and relations under Section 19 of ICPC law but could not be arraigned before he was sworn in as Governor of Bauchi State.