Service Chiefs should be shown the way out if… says Ahmad Lawan after meeting Buhari

AHMAD Lawan, the Senate President has said that Service Chiefs who are heading Nigeria’s security agencies must sit up, or be shown the way out, if they can’t find a lasting solution to insecurity challenges facing the country.

Lawal stated this on Monday while giving details of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

“Part of the discussion I had with President Muhammadu Buhari during my visit to him yesterday were issues bothering on the security challenges in the country. I conveyed to him the position of the Senate: That we should do whatever it takes to improve the situation in the country,” he said.

Lawal disclosed that he told the president that the National Assembly is positively disposed to receiving supplementary budget purposely to address the needs of the security agencies to empower them to fight Boko Haram, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

He noted that “If after we provide some support and someone is found short of expectations, he should be shown the way out if he refuses to go.”

The Senate president reiterated that lives of Nigerians are so precious and must be more important than any other considerations or sentiments.

He insisted that the government has no option than to address the insecurity challenges more than any other thing.

“We have no luxury of any option other than to address the security challenges more than any other thing and we We can’t just go on without any time frame for dealing with these issues,” Lawan said.