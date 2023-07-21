Bauchi govt sacks six monarchs over partisan politics, misappropriation of funds

BAUCHI State Government, through the Local Government Service Commission, has dismissed six traditional rulers over offences bordering on misappropriation of funds, partisan politics and deforestation.

This development came barely three months after governor Bala Mohammed was reelected for a second term.

A statement dated Thursday, July 20, signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary Nasiru Ibrahim, disclosed that the affected monarchs are from Bauchi and Katagum emirate councils.

Parts of the statement read, “The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers in Bauchi and Katagum emirates.

“This followed their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the Public Service Rules.

“Those affected include Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, District Head of Udubo; Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar, District Head of Azare; Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya; and Umar Bani, Village Head of Tarmasawa, all in Katagum Emirate Council.

“While those dismissed from Bauchi Emirate Council are Bello Suleman, Village head of Beni and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, Village Head of Badara.”

The affected traditional rulers were directed to hand over to their secretaries and the emirate councils, who are to appoint overseeing officers pending the appointment of substantive officials by the Commission.

The governor had, in November 2022, warned traditional rulers in the state against involvement in partisan politics, noting that his administration would not tolerate such behavior.

“By urging traditional rulers to mobilise the citizens to support the government’s policies and programmes, we do not mean that they should engage in partisan politics. Traditional rulers are not involved in partisan politics under any circumstances.

“The involvement of traditional rulers in partisan politics under any guise is not only an aberration but a desecration of our traditional institutions, and that would not be taken lightly by anybody,” Mohammed said.

The governor, in the same vein, noted that he had been receiving reports that some traditional rulers in the state were involved in shoddy practises with the grazing and forest reserves, as well as cattle routes in the state and warned that he would not spare anyone found wanting.

“Let me warn that any traditional ruler or official of the state or local governments found to be involved in such malpractices will not be spared,” he said, adding that “existing laws of the Land Use Act are to be strictly adhered to, to ensure a harmonious relationship between farmers and herders”.