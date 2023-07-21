28.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

Bauchi govt sacks six monarchs over partisan politics, misappropriation of funds

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
Bauchi
Bauchi State Map

Related

BAUCHI State Government, through the Local Government Service Commission, has dismissed six traditional rulers over offences bordering on misappropriation of funds, partisan politics and deforestation.

This development came barely three months after governor Bala Mohammed was reelected for a second term.

A statement dated Thursday, July 20, signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary Nasiru Ibrahim, disclosed that the affected monarchs are from Bauchi and Katagum emirate councils.

Parts of the statement read, “The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers in Bauchi and Katagum emirates.

“This followed their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the Public Service Rules.

“Those affected include Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, District Head of Udubo; Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar, District Head of Azare; Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya; and Umar Bani, Village Head of Tarmasawa, all in Katagum Emirate Council.

“While those dismissed from Bauchi Emirate Council are Bello Suleman, Village head of Beni and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, Village Head of Badara.”

The affected traditional rulers were directed to hand over to their secretaries and the emirate councils, who are to appoint overseeing officers pending the appointment of substantive officials by the Commission.

The governor had, in November 2022, warned traditional rulers in the state against involvement in partisan politics, noting that his administration would not tolerate such behavior. 

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “By urging traditional rulers to mobilise the citizens to support the government’s policies and programmes, we do not mean that they should engage in partisan politics. Traditional rulers are not involved in partisan politics under any circumstances.

    “The involvement of traditional rulers in partisan politics under any guise is not only an aberration but a desecration of our traditional institutions, and that would not be taken lightly by anybody,” Mohammed said.

    The governor, in the same vein, noted that he had been receiving reports that some traditional rulers in the state were involved in shoddy practises with the grazing and forest reserves, as well as cattle routes in the state and warned that he would not spare anyone found wanting.

    “Let me warn that any traditional ruler or official of the state or local governments found to be involved in such malpractices will not be spared,” he said, adding that “existing laws of the Land Use Act are to be strictly adhered to, to ensure a harmonious relationship between farmers and herders”.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

    THE Deutsche Welle (DW) Akademie is seeking podcasting coaches and trainers for West Africa...
    Judiciary

    EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

    THREE years after the charge was filed, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)...
    Energy and Power

    How communities can recover funds spent on transformer repairs, other equipments

    THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised any community intending to fix issues...
    Investigations

    In Gombe, teachers, pupils suffer as classroom, toilet projects remains a mirage

    Both teachers and pupils in Gombe State, continue to endure difficulties as promised classroom...
    Featured News

    FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

    THE Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission of Nigeria (FCCPC) has delisted two digital...

    Most Read

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

    Buhari signed N94.88trn as budget within eight years

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.