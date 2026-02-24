Bayelsa Assembly confirms RCCG pastor as new deputy governor

THE BAYELSA State House of Assembly has confirmed Peter Akpe as the state’s new Deputy Governor.

Akpe, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), was the chief of staff to Governor Douye Diri before his appointment.

Akpe has a strong background in government and politics, having worked in the Rivers and Bayelsa state civil services. He was also a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for two terms, from 2011 to 2019, and served as the majority leader during his time in office.

Additionally, he was a commissioner in the state government from 2008 to 2011 under the administration of Seriake Dickson.

The position of Deputy Governor became vacant after the death of Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on December 11, 2025.

Akpe’s confirmation has cleared the way for his swearing-in as the new deputy governor.

The ICIR reported that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed Ewhrudjakpo’s death, describing his passing as an “inexplicable loss and indescribable pain.”

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, on Thursday, December 11, the PDP said it received the news with “deep shock.”

The statement noted that the news threw the party’s National Working Committee, led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a senior advocate, as well as party members across the country, particularly in Bayelsa State, into “profound grief.”

“While alive, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practiced politics with principle. He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character,” the PDP wrote, adding that he held firmly to these values until his final moments.

The ICIR reported that the late deputy governor collapsed while carrying out official duties at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.