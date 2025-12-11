Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, is dead

THE Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, describing his passing as an “inexplicable loss and indescribable pain.”

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, on Thursday, December 11, the PDP said it received the news with “deep shock.”

The statement noted that the news had thrown the PDP’s National Working Committee, led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as well as party members across the country, particularly in Bayelsa State, into “profound grief.”

“While alive, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practiced politics with principle. He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character,” the PDP wrote, adding that he held firmly to these values until his final moments.

The ICIR reported that the deputy governor collapsed on Thursday afternoon while carrying out official duties at the Government House in Yenagoa.

According to media reports, Ewhrudjakpo’s security team and aides rushed him out of his office for immediate medical attention after he suddenly slumped.

He was subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for closer monitoring after medical professionals had received him at the emergency unit.

Reacting further to his death, PDP described him as a trusted and faithful party man whose contributions to governance and party affairs were significant and enduring.

The party extended its condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State, calling his death “painful and irreparable,” while praying for the repose of his soul.

Born on 5 September 1965 in Ofoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Ewhrudjakpo’s political trajectory gained momentum in 2018 when he won the PDP Bayelsa West senatorial primary.

He was elected senator in 2019, defeating APC’s Mathew Karimo.

Later that year, he was selected as running mate to Douye Diri in the Bayelsa governorship election.

Although the APC’s David Lyon was initially declared winner, the Supreme Court overturned the result in February 2020 due to certificate irregularities involving Lyon’s running mate.

The ruling cleared the path for Diri and Ewhrudjakpo to assume office as governor and deputy governor.

Ewhrudjakpo also faced a legal challenge in 2020, when a court ordered the Department of State Security Services (SSS) to investigate allegations of NYSC certificate forgery against him.

Until his sudden death on 11 December 2025, he served as Bayelsa’s deputy governor, completing nearly six years in office. He was 60 years.