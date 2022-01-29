34.6 C
BBC hosts journalism contest

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THE BBC is seeking individuals for its BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

The award seeks journalists living and working in Africa, who combine strong journalism skills, on-air flair, and exceptional talents in telling African stories with the ambition and potential of becoming stars of the future.

Professional journalists fluent in English can compete for this award.

The winner will receive a three-month training and development opportunity with the BBC in London, starting in early September 2022.

The BBC will cover travel, accommodation, and visa expenses, in addition to providing GBP2,000 per month and a one-off payment of GBP5,000.

BBC says, ” we are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion, and/or belief.

“We will consider flexible working requests for all roles unless operational requirements prevent otherwise.”

The submission of the application deadline is February 16, 2022. Interested applicants can fill here.

