34.1 C
Abuja

BBC seeks entries for Komla Dumor award for African journalistic talent

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Beloved John
BBC World News Logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE BBC World News is accepting entries for the 2023 Komla Dumor Award.

The award will be launched at an event in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in celebration of journalistic talent in Africa. The event will be hosted by the BBC’s Salim Kikeke.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 15, the BBC said the award is aimed at promoting and celebrating exceptional journalists living and working in Africa.

The Komla Dumor award winner will spend three months working with the BBC news teams in London – an opportunity to strengthen their journalism skills.

As part of the award, the winner will also get training, workshops and mentorship with leading BBC journalists and an opportunity to travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that will be broadcast to the BBC’s global audience.

Journalists are encouraged to apply.

At the event, the current Komla Dumor award winner, Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya, will host a discussion for the BBC World Service program focused on the impact of climate change in Kenya and Tanzania.

- Advertisement -

The prize, launched in 2015, was created to honour the memory of the Ghanaian broadcaster Komla Dumor, who presented on BBC Africa and BBC World News.

The BBC said: “Komla Dumor is known for championing robust, dynamic journalism and for his commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively.

“The BBC is committed to continuing Komla’s legacy through the award by empowering journalists from Africa to tell original and nuanced African stories to reach international audiences.”

Previous BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winners are: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (2022), Victoria Rubadiri (2020), Solomon Serwanjja (2019), Waihiga Mwaura (2018), Amina Yuguda (2017), Didi Akinyelure (2016) and Nancy Kacungira (2015).

Applications close on 14th February 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

 

Author profile
Beloved John

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

INEC

2023: INEC ready for run-off in presidential election

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has said the...
Elections

Nigeria has 16.7 million voters more than rest of West Africa – INEC

CHAIRMAN of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has disclosed that available...
Media Opportunities

Pulitzer Center offers data journalism grants

THE Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, a non-profit organisation that supports independent global journalism,...
Media Opportunities

Pulitzer Center offers your work/environment reporting grant

THE Pulitzer Center, a nonprofit organisation that supports independent global journalism, is now accepting...
National News

Pope Francis to visit Africa February

POPE Francis will be visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: INEC ready for run-off in presidential election

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.