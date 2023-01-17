BBC seeks entries for Komla Dumor award for African journalistic talent

THE BBC World News is accepting entries for the 2023 Komla Dumor Award.

The award will be launched at an event in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in celebration of journalistic talent in Africa. The event will be hosted by the BBC’s Salim Kikeke.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 15, the BBC said the award is aimed at promoting and celebrating exceptional journalists living and working in Africa.

The Komla Dumor award winner will spend three months working with the BBC news teams in London – an opportunity to strengthen their journalism skills.

As part of the award, the winner will also get training, workshops and mentorship with leading BBC journalists and an opportunity to travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that will be broadcast to the BBC’s global audience.

Journalists are encouraged to apply.

At the event, the current Komla Dumor award winner, Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya, will host a discussion for the BBC World Service program focused on the impact of climate change in Kenya and Tanzania.

- Advertisement -

The prize, launched in 2015, was created to honour the memory of the Ghanaian broadcaster Komla Dumor, who presented on BBC Africa and BBC World News.

The BBC said: “Komla Dumor is known for championing robust, dynamic journalism and for his commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively.

“The BBC is committed to continuing Komla’s legacy through the award by empowering journalists from Africa to tell original and nuanced African stories to reach international audiences.”

Previous BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winners are: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (2022), Victoria Rubadiri (2020), Solomon Serwanjja (2019), Waihiga Mwaura (2018), Amina Yuguda (2017), Didi Akinyelure (2016) and Nancy Kacungira (2015).

Applications close on 14th February 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.