BBNaija All Stars: Tolani, Frodd evicted from reality show

Entertainment
Evicted Housemates TolaniBaj and Frodd
IT was a double eviction and end of the road for Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj and Chukwuemeka Okoye, known as Frodd, housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show, “All Stars” edition.

The live eviction show of August 27 did not have the jury come back to determine who leaves and remains on the show as it was done in the past weeks.

Frodd, who became a dad while on the show, had participated in the Pepper Dem edition (Season 4) before.

During the live eviction show, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked Adekunle and Venita Akporfure the status of their relationship of which they admitted that they are dating.

In the past week, Soma emerged as the Head of House (HOH), succeeding Mercy. He selected Angel, Adekunle, Alex, and Seyi to join him as his companions in the luxurious HOH lounge.

The organisers treated the housemates to a comedy night during which Deeone, Destalkercomedian and Akpororo were invited to entertain the housemates.

The “All Stars” edition commenced on July 23, featuring 20 housemates. Five have been evicted, leaving the rest competing for the grand prize.

