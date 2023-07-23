23.1 C
BBN Season 8 All Stars: Meet the housemates

THE 8th season of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) has commenced today, Sunday, July 23.

This season features 20 housemates from the last six seasons, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as the host.

The ICIR had compiled the winners of past seasons, highlighting the prizes they got and their accomplishments so far.

Among them, Mercy Eke, winner of season 4 and Whitemoney, who emerged winner in season 6, made a comeback as housemates for the current season.

Meet the All Stars housemates

Cee-C – Double Wahala (season 3)

Kiddwaya – Lockdown (season 5)

Doyin – Level Up (season 7)

Frodd – Pepper Dem (season 4)

Uriel – See Gobe (season 2)

Pere – Shine Ya Eye (season 6)

Princess – Double Wahala (season 3)

Soma – See Gobe (season 2)

Angel – Shine Ya Eye (season 6)

Neo – Lockdown (Season 5)

Alex – Double Wahala (season 3)

Seyi – Pepper Dem (season 4)

Ilebaye – Level Up (season 7)

Ike – Pepper Dem (season 4)

Venita – Pepper Dem (season 4)

Adekunle – Level Up (season 7)

    Tolanibaj – Lockdown (season 5)

    Cross – Shine Ya Eye (season 6)

    Mercy – Pepper Dem (season 4)

    Whitemoney – Shine Ya Eye (Season 6)

