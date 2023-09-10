BBNaija All Stars: Doyin, Kimoprah evicted

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

TWO housemates, Kim Opara known as Kimoprah and Doyin David, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.

The host, Ebuka Uchenndu during the live eviction show on Sunday, September 10 asked Kimoprah about her love triangle with Pere and Cross of which she admitted she is only focused on Cross.

Doyin on the other hand after being evicted said she will be going back to continue what she has been doing before being on the show.

It could be recalled that Prince, Lucy, Kim Oprah and Sholzy were introduced midway into the show as Big Brother’s special house guests, Lucy and Prince earlier, got evicted. 

Kim Oprah has also been evicted from the show leaving leaving Sholzy behind, who is the current Head of House (HoH).

As the HOH, Sholzy, after succeeding Doyin, selected CeeC, Mercy, Whitemoney and Illebaye to join him as his companions in the HOH lounge.

With three weeks to the end of the show, 10 have been evicted from the show leaving 10 housemates battling for the N120 million grand cash prize.

