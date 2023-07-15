BBN All Stars edition to premiere July 23

THE 8th season of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, is scheduled to make a comeback on Sunday, July 23 with an “All Stars” edition, featuring former housemates from previous seasons.

During a press conference on Friday, July 14 in Lagos, the Executive Head, Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, confirmed that the show will be back on television screens.

“We are here today to confirm to you that the 8th edition is an All Stars edition”, she said.

As stated by Tejumola, the premiere of the show is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, and will be broadcasted on all African Magic Channels.



Following the premiere, the show will continue on the dedicated Big Brother channel for a thrilling 70-day run, concluding on Sunday, October 1.

Furthermore, she emphasised that the housemates for this season were meticulously chosen from past editions, taking into account their unique personality profiles.



The ultimate winner of the show will have the opportunity to claim a grand prize of N120 million, in addition to other exciting rewards.

“The 8th edition will have a grand cash prize of a hundred and twenty million naira and there are other prizes that will be won”, she added.

In addition, it was confirmed that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be reprising his role as the show’s host for this season, marking his seventh consecutive year hosting the show.

Originally known as Big Brother Nigeria, the reality TV show later evolved into Big Brother Naija. It made its debut in 2006, but after an 11-year hiatus, it made a return to television screens in 2017.

Over the years, the show has served as a launching pad for numerous individuals in the entertainment industry.