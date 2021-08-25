29.1 C
Abuja

Groups call for sanction on BBNaija organisers over violation of smoking ban

Featured NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
lit cigarette on black background with smoke

Related

Share this story
THE Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) have called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction organisers of the Big Brother Naija show.

According to a letter signed by the Executive Director of CAPPA Akinbode Oluwafemi and Programme Manager of NTCA Chibuike Nwokorie, the organisers had violated the directive by the NBC against the display of smoking scenes on the Reality TV show.

The groups noted that housemates were shown smoking on August 2, 5, 10, 11 and 13, 2021, which could result in the assimilation of the habit by children.

“The kids, generally impressionable, are enticed by what they see and are initiated into using tobacco products through advertising and subliminal promotion of smoking scenes in movies, music videos and product placements,” it read.

The groups also noted the negative impact of advertising such habits, considering the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Big Brother Naija Show has a great impression on the youths, and it is unfortunate that smoking scenes are being promoted at a time that research has shown that smokers are more susceptible to developing complications or even death if they contract the Coronavirus,” they said.

Prior to the commencement of the show in July, NTCA and CAPPA had petitioned NBC to ban smoking on the show, after which the commission issued a directive restraining organisers from displaying smoking scenes.

They had referred to the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 and the National Tobacco Control Regulations 2019 prohibiting Tobacco Advertising, Promotion and Sponsorship (TAPS) in Nigeria.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Ijeoma OPARA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Groups call for sanction on BBNaija organisers over violation of smoking ban

THE Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa...
Defence

Nigerians playing ‘hateful politics’ with bandits’ attack on NDA should stop -Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked those playing 'hateful politics' with the deadly attack on...
Featured News

Nigerians should trust rehabilitation process for surrendered Boko Haram terrorists -Irabor

CHIEF of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor has pleaded with Nigerians to trust the...
Featured News

NHRC to Police: Release Gloria Okolie unconditionally or take her to court

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to...
Media Opportunities

ARIJ to host annual forum for journalists, students

The Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ) will host its 14th Annual Forum between...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerians playing ‘hateful politics’ with bandits’ attack on NDA should stop -Buhari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.