BBNaija All Stars: Ike, Seyi, two others evicted from Biggie’s house

Four housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition, Ike Onyema, Seyi Awolowo, Lucy Essien, and Prince Nelson have been evicted from reality TV show.

During the live eviction show on Sunday, September 3, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that the eviction would take a different turn as Big Brother had instructed that the eviction takes place immediately.

Speaking with the host after being evicted, Ike said that he had an amazing time on the show as he will be going back to work now that he is out of the show.

“Going forward, it is money money money for me, I will be doing more adverts and back to the work”, he said.

Seyi’s eviction sparked a lot of excitement on social media from many lovers of the show.

Seyi was the recipient of severe criticism from Nigerians across all social media platforms following his comment on having only sons that would “run train” on girls.

As reported by The ICIR, the Lagos state Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Agency (DSVA) also condemned the comments, describing them as harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

However, when he was questioned by Big Brother during one of his diary sessions, he apologized and admitted that the comment was unfair and dark.

“I am married to a beautiful woman. My mother has been there for me. I shouldn’t have made that comment. It is a very dark thing to say about anybody’s child. It is very unfair”, he said.

Still on the eviction on Sunday, it was game over for one pair of Biggie’s special house guests, Lucy Essien and Prince Nelson. They were both former housemates of the Lockdown edition (Season 5) of the show.

They expressed gratitude to Big Brother and the organisers of the show for giving them another chance to be seen.

The show continues with 13 housemates (7 ladies and 6 men) vying for the N120 million grand prize alongside two house guests, Kimoprah and Sholzy.