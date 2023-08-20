Seyi Awolowo’s comment contributes to a culture of violence and abuse – Lagos DSVA

THE Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Agency (DSVA) has condemned the comment made by a BBNAIJA All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

In the early hours of Sunday, Seyi shared with some male housemates that he plans to have only sons that would “run train” on girls.

Dictionary.com describes ‘to run train’ as when multiple men sleep with a woman one after the other, with or without consent.

“I gave birth to a boy first… My boys! They will come to me and say ‘daddy I need the Benz’, I will give them the Benz, I will give them the key to the guest house, and they will run train on people’s daughters. I am saying this plainly because i know where I’m saying it from. I’m giving birth to boys, and they will have *** with people’s daughters”, he said.

In response, the Lagos DSVA, through their official Twitter account, expressed their condemnation of Seyi’s remarks, citing that such comments promote harmful beliefs and add to a culture of violence and abuse.

“We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

“We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence.”

Celebrities and former housemates took to social media to express their dissatisfaction and disappointment with Seyi’s comments.

Mike Edwards, a BBNaija ex-housemate said, “I don’t condone this behavior”.

Similarly, Nigerian actor Daniel Etim Effiong said, “ This isn’t a true representation of fatherhood. We raise our children to be respectful, disciplined and speak with wisdom”.