Ilebaye receives N120m prize, says she’s been unable to sleep

ILEBAYE Precious Odiniya, winner of the All Stars edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show (Season 8), has been awarded her grand cash prize of N120 million.

The award ceremony took place in Lagos on Tuesday, October 3, with the presentation done by Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, alongside Chinedu Oparaku, Director of Marketing at Moniepoint Nigeria.

During the presentation, Ilebaye was excited, revealing that she still couldn’t believe she won the show’s grand prize.

“I’m still trying to adapt to every moment. When I heard my name, I was super excited. I did not believe it.

“When I saw my parents, I was running to tell them I made it. I’m so excited that I’ve been unable to sleep since Sunday”, she said.

She thanked her fans for their votes, appreciated the organisers and her fellow housemates, and pledged to make them proud.

“I want to thank you guys so much for believing in me. I’m so happy I didn’t fall your hands. I promise to make you proud and make good use of the money. I love you”, she added.

Since her triumph was announced for this season, Ilebaye has been flooded with numerous congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities nationwide.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello also felicitated the 22-year-old in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Monday.

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Kogi State, Ilebaye Odiniya, for emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Allstars Season reality television show.

“Ilebaye, you are a trendsetter who has excelled in both academic and social spheres, and this victory is a testament to your brilliance, intellect, and maturity. Your determination, resilience, and poise set you apart during the three months you spent in the house”, the statement read.

Ilebaye, fondly called GenZ Baddie, emerged as the show winner, surpassing 19 other strong housemates, including Mercy Eke, Cynthia Nwadiora, Pere Egbi, and Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo.

In addition to the grand prize, Ilebaye was also awarded a brand-new car, an all-expense-paid trip, electronic gadgets, and a range of other prizes.