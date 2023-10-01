Ilebaye takes home N120 million cash prize

ILEBAYE Precious Odiniya known as the GenZ baddie has emerged winner of the the Brother Naija season 8 All Stars edition taking home the grand prize of N120 million.

This was announced during the grand finale of the show on Sunday, October 1 by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Ilebaye from Kogi state was previously a housemate of the Level up (season 7) edition of the show of where she was the third housemate to be evicted.

The first runner-up in the competition was Mercy Eke, a former housemate from the Pepper Dem (Season 4) edition of the show.

Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo popularly known as Cross was the first finalist to be evicted from the show. He was the last Head of House (HOH) of the show making him the only housemate to win the position twice on the show.

Pere and Adekunle were the 2nd and 3rd housemates respectively to be evicted from the show leaving three women as the top 3 finalists.

Cynthia Nwadiora known as CeeC made it to the top 3, however got evicted leaving Ilebaye and Mercy as the top 2 finalists.

Alongside the N120 million grand cash prize, the winner also gets other prizes from the sponsors of the show.

The grand finale was spiced up by performances from Nigerian artistes, Skales and Bnxn.

The show which started on July 23 lasted for 10 weeks.