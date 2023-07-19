BBN past winners: Where are they now?

AS the 8th season of Big Brother Naija (BBN) kicks off on Sunday, July 23, The ICIR has compiled a list of the previous winners, shedding light on the prizes they got and their accomplishments, so far.

Katung Aduwak- Season 1 (2006)

In 2006, Katung Aduwak, from Kaduna State, emerged victorious in the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria, which was later renamed Big Brother Naija. At the age of 26, Katung claimed the coveted title, accompanied by a cash prize of $100,000.

Following his triumph in BBN, Katung has earned a Doctoral Degree from the Digital Film Academy in New York. Presently, he is a filmmaker, music director, and a reality TV star coach.

Micheal Efe Ejeba – Season 2 (2017)

Micheal Efe Ejeba, widely known as Efemoney, won the second season of the show. After an 11-year hiatus following its debut season, the show returned with a new name, “Big Brother Naija.” The theme of that season was ‘See Gobe,’ featuring 22 contestants competing for the grand prize of N25 million. Ultimately, Efe Ejeba emerged triumphant.

Since then, Efe delved into the music industry, and has released a couple of songs, including Lagos EP, Based on Logistics, Stubborn Boy and many more. Efe continues to pursue his passion for music. But he is yet to make his mark in nigeria’s highly competitive music industry.

Miracle Igbokwe – Season 3 winner (2018)

In the 3rd season of the show, Miracle Igbokwe, from Imo State, emerged the winner, securing a cash prize of N25 million. Additionally, he was given a brand new SUV, home appliances worth N3 million, and a trip for two, totalling N45 million worth of prizes.

Following his triumph, Miracle was honoured as the Imo State education ambassador. He subsequently returned to aviation school to complete his training and fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot. Miracle recently shared the news of his latest accomplishment as a flight instructor after successfully passing the required examinations in April 2023.

Mercy Eke – Season 4 winner (2019)

Mercy Eke secured her place in history as the first female winner of the show. Throughout her journey on the show and even now, she garnered a substantial fan base who steadfastly supported her ventures.

Following her victory, Eke and her boyfriend from the show ventured into the realm of reality TV once again with their own show titled ‘Mercy and Ike’ in 2020, offering viewers a continuation of their love story. The show however came to an end the same year due to the couple’s separation.

Mercy Eke received accolades in 2020, being honoured with the prestigious award for Best Dressed Female at the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA). Moreover, she showcased her acting prowess by featuring in notable films such as ‘Fate of Alakada’ in 2020 and ‘Shanty Town’ in 2023.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe (Laycon) – Season 5 winner (2020)

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, known as Laycon, from Ogun State, emerged as the winner of the reality TV show in 2020, surpassing 19 other contestants. The victory earned him a grand prize of N85 million, which included a N30 million cash reward, a two-bedroom apartment, a trip to Dubai for two, a brand new SUV, a trip to Dublin, an opportunity to witness the UEFA Champions League finale, and an array of home appliances.

In addition to his win, Laycon secured numerous ambassadorial deals. He was also honoured by his state’s governor, Dapo Abiodun, as a Youth Ambassador. The gesture was accompanied by a cash prize of N5 million and a house.

While discussing his journey in a recent interview, the rapper, singer, and songwriter revealed that he temporarily paused his music career to pursue a master’s degree program. However, on Friday, July 7, he released an album titled ‘BIOBA’.

Hazel Oyeze Onou – Season 6 winner (2021)

In 2021, entrepreneur, singer, and songwriter, Whitemoney whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, rose to prominence as the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of BBN, securing a grand prize of N90 million.

Following his victory, Whitemoney got deals with multiple companies as well as government appointments.

Whitemoney also ventured into the music industry, releasing a series of songs. But like another past BBN winner, Efe, Whitemoney is yet to make a name in the music industry.

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor – Season 7 winner (2022)

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, emerged as the winner of the 7th season of the show, surpassing 27 other contestants.

Her victory was accompanied by various prizes, including N60 million cash, a brand new car, a luxurious trip for two to Dubai, and other gifts, combining to form a grand prize valued at N100 million. Phyna is also an actress and an influencer.

Season 8 takes off on Sunday, July 23

The highly anticipated 8th season of the show is set to captivate audiences with an “All Stars” edition, featuring the return of some selected former housemates. The winner of this special season will claim a grand prize of N120 million in cash, accompanied by a plethora of other rewards.

With the show’s premiere date edging closer, fans are eagerly anticipating the roster of returning housemates.