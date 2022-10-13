Tributes flood Twitter, as Rico Swavey dies

AN ex-Big Brother Naija reality star, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, is dead.

This is coming after fellow housemates, Alexandra Amuchechukwu Asogwa, also known as Alex Unusual and Tobi Bakare confirmed this on Thursday via Twitter.

Tobi wrote, “We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best.”

Alex wrote, “This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey.”

On October 11, 2022, Alex informed Twitter that the ex-reality star was involved in car crash and needed lots of financial support amidst prayers.

She wrote, “Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswaveyin your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey.”

Alex and Tobi rallied around for donations to fund his emergency surgery.

While we hope and pray for Rico, we will also do what we can. All donations go to his mum’s account. Halima Lina Hassan, 1005500375 UBA.

Sharing a picture of hospitalised Rico, Bakre tweeted, urging supporters to donate at ricoswavey.com.

Pls only website for donation to support Rico is https://t.co/gXyOepbu4k Only account number is 1005500375

UBA

Halima Lina Hassan(Ricos Mum) we are trying to avoid online scams and all.

Tributes have continued to trail Rico’s death with “RIP Rico.”

Some throwbacks were put up to relive memories of his time as a housemate on Big Brother Nigeria 3.

He was a person with a heart of gold. He will be missed by many. May his soul rest in peace.

The actual warmest human being. This is truly heartbreaking…

