BBNaija All Stars: Uriel evicted from show

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Entertainment
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

URIEL Ngozi Oputa, a housemate from Big Brother Naija All Stars, has been evicted from the reality show on Sunday, August 13th.

She becomes the second housemate to be evicted, following Princess, who got evicted from the show last Sunday.

For the eviction night, the jury included Laycon, the 2020 winner of the show (Lockdown- Season 5), Teddy A, a housemate from the See Gobe edition (Season 2), and Diana Isoken from the Level Up edition (Season 7).

According to the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the contestants in the bottom two were Uriel Oputa and Seyi Awolowo, with Seyi facing this situation for the second consecutive time. Nevertheless, the jury decided to save Seyi, allowing him to remain on the show leading to Uriel’s elimination.

Uriel Oputa, who was part of the second season of the reality TV show “See Gobe,” is no longer in the running for the N120 million star prize, leaving 18 housemates still vying for the coveted prize.

Itoro ETUKUDO

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

2022 flooding: over 660,000 households to benefit from NEMA’s livelihood supports

N110bn: SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas over planned palliatives, bulletproof cars for...

NDLEA nabs drug baroness, 4 kingpins, recovers multi-billion naira worth of...

Military coups in Africa: here’s what determines a return to civilian rule

Nigeria’s crude oil output reduces by 40,000bpd

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.