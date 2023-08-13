BBNaija All Stars: Uriel evicted from show

URIEL Ngozi Oputa, a housemate from Big Brother Naija All Stars, has been evicted from the reality show on Sunday, August 13th.

She becomes the second housemate to be evicted, following Princess, who got evicted from the show last Sunday.

For the eviction night, the jury included Laycon, the 2020 winner of the show (Lockdown- Season 5), Teddy A, a housemate from the See Gobe edition (Season 2), and Diana Isoken from the Level Up edition (Season 7).

According to the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the contestants in the bottom two were Uriel Oputa and Seyi Awolowo, with Seyi facing this situation for the second consecutive time. Nevertheless, the jury decided to save Seyi, allowing him to remain on the show leading to Uriel’s elimination.

Uriel Oputa, who was part of the second season of the reality TV show “See Gobe,” is no longer in the running for the N120 million star prize, leaving 18 housemates still vying for the coveted prize.