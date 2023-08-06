21.8 C
Abuja
Princess evicted as BBNaija All-Stars features Bisola, Dorathy, Mike as first jurists

Itoro ETUKUDO
BISOLA Aiyeola, Dorothy Bachor and Mike Edwards are the first set of ex-housemates to feature as the eviction jurists for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8 All-stars show.

Bisola participated in Season 2 (See Gobe) of the show, Dorathy was part of Season 5 (Lockdown), and Mike joined in Season 4 (Pepper Dem).

During the live show on Sunday, July 30, the organisers of the BBNaija introduced a new twist to the eviction process, involving ex-BBNaija housemates from different seasons as judges. This announcement was made by the host, Ebuka.

As per his statement, the ex-housemates turned judges will collaborate to rescue one of the housemates with the lowest votes.

    “Starting next week, Biggie will introduce a Jury, made up of ex-housemates who will decide on the housemate that will be evicted. This will take place after the judges have been presented with the All Stars housemates with the least vote. They are called the Eviction Jury, and they’ll be in charge of evicting the BBNaija  All Stars housemates.” Ebuka said.

    Princess Onyejekwe, who previously appeared in the Season 3 (Double Wahala) edition, was the first housemate evicted from the All-Stars edition.

    Princess, first evicted BBN All stars housemate. Credit: Instagram
    Princess, first evicted BBN All stars housemate. Credit: Instagram

     

    The BBNaija Season 8 All Stars premiered on Sunday, July 23, with 20 ex-housemates vying for a grand prize of N120 million, along with other prizes, as reported by The ICIR.

    With 19 housemates still in the running, the show continues as they compete for the grand prize.

