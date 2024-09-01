BBNaija Season 9: Radicals evicted from reality TV show

BIG Brother Naija housemates, Fairme and Michky, known as the Radicals have been evicted from the reality TV show.

They were sent home from the show on Sunday, September 1.

The Radicals were nominated for eviction alongside Aces, DoubleKay and WanniXHandi after the first nomination for the season.

The ICIR reports that as the show continues, there would no longer be any custodian challenge, as housemates would start nominating each other for eviction as in previous seasons.

So far, 6 pairs of housemates including, NdiNne, Tami, Streeze, Flourish, Zinwe and Radicals have been evicted from the show leaving seven pairs in the game.

The seven dynamic duos still left to battle for the grand prize are Doublekay, Nelita, Aces, Mbadiwe Twins, Shatoria, Chekas, Beta and WannniXHandi.

This season, with the theme, “No Loose Guard” launched with a plot twist, welcoming housemates in pairs amongst many other exciting events and now with 16 housemates, setting the stage for intense competition as the show continues.

The ICIR reports that for this season, the contestants are paired into teams of two and are expected to compete together.

The eighth season of the show, with the theme “All Stars,” featured former housemates from past seasons with Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, popularly known as the Gen Z baddie, emerging as the winner.