Bertha challenge opens application for investigative journalist, activists on global climate

BERTHA Foundation is calling for applications from investigative journalist and activists interested in fellowship on global climate and ecological crises and possible solutions.

The Foundation announced on its official website that applications would be opened for interested applicants from December 10th 2019, the International Human rights day till February 10, 2020.

According to the foundation, the focus of the challenge is to answer questions bordering on global climate and ecological crises.

The Foundation wrote that the challenge is to help the foundation answer question of “How is the relationship between profit and politics contributing to our interconnected climate and ecological crises and what can activists and investigative journalists do to address this?”.

Bertha foundation added that selected applicants would have the opportunity to investigate the causes of the issue and likely solutions, amplify their findings to a wider audience as well as connect with stakeholders for information, support and sustainable impact.

According to the Foundation, successful applicants will receive a non-residential paid fellowships and project budgets to work independently.

During the period of the fellowship, Bertha Fellows will be expected to explore new ways of working collaboratively and outside their traditional silos while maintaining their integrity and autonomy.

On picking global climate and ecological crisis as a topic, the foundation noted that climate crisis and collapse of ecosystems has become a global emergency that poses the most imminent existential threat to the planet.

Bertha foundation stated that the reason for restricting the application to investigative journalists is because ‘investigating and amplifying stories that expose injustice is increasingly achieved by work that cuts across organizations and professions’.

The Foundation added that the scale and complexity of large investigative stories are often too intricate for one investigative journalist or activist, or even one newsroom or social justice movement, to handle alone, hence the need for collaboration.