Fund for Investigative Journalism offers grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
The Fund for Investigative Journalism FIJ awards 17 grants to investigative journalists - The Fund for Investigative Journalism
THE Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) is inviting investigative journalists to apply for grants.

The grants are intended to support investigative projects that break new grounds and expose wrongdoing such as corruption, malfeasance or misuse of power in the public and private sectors.

FIJ has also launched two new grantmaking initiatives – expedited grants for urgent stories and follow-up grants for timely stories after initial investigations.

The maximum award is US$10,000, which should cover out-of-pocket expenses such as travel costs, document collection and equipment rental. The first half of the grant is given once an application is approved and the second half is paid when the project is complete.

Freelance journalists, staff reporters and media outlets are eligible for grants, and their investigations can be for print, online, or broadcast stories, books, documentaries, or podcasts.

Investigative journalists can apply for a reporting grant.

Proposals must come from Unutrd States-based reporters or journalists whose stories have a US angle, involving American citizens, government or businesses. Stories must be published in English.

Proposals must be submitted in English and include a detailed budget.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 18, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

