24.1 C
Abuja

Wits University offers investigative journalism conference

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Investigative journalism conference open
Investigative journalism conference open
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference, organised by the Journalism Department of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa between October 31, 2022, and November 2, 2022. 

The program features panels, training sessions, keynotes and workshops. Topics include great stories, AI for journalists, the latest digital tools, undercover journalism, tackling health issues and COVID-19 corruption. 

Journalists and students interested in investigative reporting are invited to attend this event. 

The full conference package costs ZAR3,500. The daily rate is ZAR1,200. Fee waivers are offered to freelancers, students, community media and others who need them. 

Student fellowships are also available and cover travel costs to and from the conference and hotel accommodation. 

The application deadline for student fellowships is September 16, 2022.   

Registration is ongoing and interested persons can apply here.  

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Peter Obi’s movement is anchored on equity, justice – Umahi

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has said the 'Obedient' political movement of Labour Party...
News

Three children die in Jigawa building collapse

THREE children have been confirmed dead in a building that collapsed on Thursday in...
Elections

Hackers attacked our result portal during Ekiti, Osun elections – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its result viewing (IReV) portal was...
Diaspora News

Reactions trail posts by Nigerian professor wishing Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating’ death

CARNEGIE Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors Uju...
Featured News

Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life to making the world a better place — Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom (UK)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Peter Obi’s movement is anchored on equity, justice – Umahi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.