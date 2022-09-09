Wits University offers investigative journalism conference

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference, organised by the Journalism Department of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa between October 31, 2022, and November 2, 2022.

The program features panels, training sessions, keynotes and workshops. Topics include great stories, AI for journalists, the latest digital tools, undercover journalism, tackling health issues and COVID-19 corruption.

Journalists and students interested in investigative reporting are invited to attend this event.

The full conference package costs ZAR3,500. The daily rate is ZAR1,200. Fee waivers are offered to freelancers, students, community media and others who need them.

Student fellowships are also available and cover travel costs to and from the conference and hotel accommodation.

The application deadline for student fellowships is September 16, 2022.

Registration is ongoing and interested persons can apply here.