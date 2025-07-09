back to top

Action Against Hunger offers grant for humanitarian project

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Action Against Hunger offers grant for humanitarian project
Action Against Hunger
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

ACTION Against Hunger is offering the third edition of its grant for humanitarian projects.

This scholarship is intended to be a place for the exploration of new narrative and iconographic processes, the organisers say.


     

     

    Applicants proposing their projects should be creative and daring to feed a collective reflection around the development of the multimedia language in the humanitarian field.

    Photographers, videographers and content creators can apply for this grant.

    The winner will receive a grant of EUR5,000 to carry out their project, which will be exhibited from October 2026.

    The deadline for the submission of the application is August 31, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement