Action Against Hunger offers grant for humanitarian project

ACTION Against Hunger is offering the third edition of its grant for humanitarian projects.

This scholarship is intended to be a place for the exploration of new narrative and iconographic processes, the organisers say.

Applicants proposing their projects should be creative and daring to feed a collective reflection around the development of the multimedia language in the humanitarian field.

Photographers, videographers and content creators can apply for this grant.

The winner will receive a grant of EUR5,000 to carry out their project, which will be exhibited from October 2026.

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 31, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.