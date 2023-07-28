27.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship in Investigative Journalism seeks entries

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
HEwithreporters-900x550
HEwithreporters-900x550

Related

DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

Climate Tracker offers fellowships for COP28 coverage

Climate tracker offers climate change media mentorship program

Mongabay hosts webinar on covering planetary boundaries

ICIR trains North-Central, South-East journalists on data, investigative journalism

OUTSTANDING young journalists are invited to apply for the Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship on Investigative Journalism.

This nine-month fellowship, in collaboration with Durham University, includes an investigation within a newsroom in either London, New York, or Toronto.

The selected fellow will be mentored by esteemed editors from Reuters and other media partners, while receiving oversight from Durham University with access to its academic and research resources. Giving the Fellow the tools they need to build rigorous, fact-based research and reporting abilities is the main objective of this Fellowship.

Durham University will hire the chosen candidate to work as a Fellow in the Institute of Advanced Studies (IAS).

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The Fellow will be expected to create a network of researchers at the University to support their investigative journalistic practice, with assistance from IAS colleagues. The Fellow will also give a public session at the IAS where they will share their views from the Fellowship and help the University’s understanding of journalism.

    The 2024 Fellowship will kick off March 2024. Furthermore, participants get the possibility to foster ideas and partnerships within a vibrant community of journalists.

    Early-career journalists with two to five years of experience working as professional journalists should apply; also, people with investigative reporting experience in relevant sectors might also be taken into consideration. The Fellowship actively works to promote diversity and inclusion in journalism and welcomes applications from around the globe.

    The deadline for application is August 10, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Oil and Gas

    ‘NNPCL should not solely determine petrol pump price in deregulated market’

    NIGERIA risks enabling an unhealthy monopolistic market if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...
    Media Opportunities

    Terrain.org accepts entries for poetry, fiction, nonfiction contest

    FOR a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize and publication in each genre,...
    Media Opportunities

    INMA offers Elevate scholarships for media professionals

    APPLICATIONS for the Elevate Scholarships are being accepted by the International News Media Association (INMA)...
    Featured News

    Japa: 1,200 Nigerians die crossing Sahara Desert, Mediterranean Sea in 2023

    THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)...
    Climate Change

    Rivers state: Misinformation on flooding spreads as govt’s unpreparedness leaves residents exposed

    Months after flood ransacked villages and towns in Rivers state, the residents of affected...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    ‘NNPCL should not solely determine petrol pump price in deregulated market’

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.