Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship in Investigative Journalism seeks entries

OUTSTANDING young journalists are invited to apply for the Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship on Investigative Journalism.

This nine-month fellowship, in collaboration with Durham University, includes an investigation within a newsroom in either London, New York, or Toronto.

The selected fellow will be mentored by esteemed editors from Reuters and other media partners, while receiving oversight from Durham University with access to its academic and research resources. Giving the Fellow the tools they need to build rigorous, fact-based research and reporting abilities is the main objective of this Fellowship.

Durham University will hire the chosen candidate to work as a Fellow in the Institute of Advanced Studies (IAS).

The Fellow will be expected to create a network of researchers at the University to support their investigative journalistic practice, with assistance from IAS colleagues. The Fellow will also give a public session at the IAS where they will share their views from the Fellowship and help the University’s understanding of journalism.

The 2024 Fellowship will kick off March 2024. Furthermore, participants get the possibility to foster ideas and partnerships within a vibrant community of journalists.

Early-career journalists with two to five years of experience working as professional journalists should apply; also, people with investigative reporting experience in relevant sectors might also be taken into consideration. The Fellowship actively works to promote diversity and inclusion in journalism and welcomes applications from around the globe.

The deadline for application is August 10, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here