We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in June 2021 commenced continuous voter registration exercise to enrol those who have attained the legal age of 18 and also attend to other related issues such as transfer of permanent voter cards (PVCs) and replacement of lost cards.

The electoral body made provisions for some part of the process to be done online. However, a message is circulating on WhatsApp with an entirely different link.

This link, which is different from that of INEC, directs people to a website (archived here) masquerading as INEC’s.

The FactCheckHub observed that the website attached to the claim has almost the same characteristics of phishing websites and similar to claims previously debunked here and here.

The official INEC website specified for the continuous voters registration is https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/ which is totally different from the fake website archived here.

The FactCheckHub had earlier written an article to sensitise people on how to spot phishing websites.

The Verdict

The link in circulation is different from INEC’s and is, therefore, FALSE.