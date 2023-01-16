32.1 C
Abuja

Bolanle: Suspected killer cop pleads not guilty, witness narrates how lawyer was killed

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
Suspected killer of Bolanle Raheem
Suspected killer of Bolanle Raheem
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A SUSPENDED Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi has pleaded not guilty while being arraigned for the murder of Lagos female lawyer Bolanle Raheem.

Vandi was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on murder before the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, on Monday, January 16.

He pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.

However, the first witness called by the prosecution in the trial, Matthew Ahmen, an Inspector of Police, who is also Vandi’s colleague, narrated how the suspect killed the victim.

Ahmed told the court that they were conducting a stop and search when the incident happened.

According to him, Vandi, who was the leader of their team, was behind while he was in the middle, and another colleague, Inspector Dimini, was in the front.

Ahmen said when Dimini saw a car coming, he flagged it down but the car didn’t stop. He added that when the car got to where he was standing, he also flagged the car down but it didn’t stop.

- Advertisement -

“The next thing I heard was a gunshot and I looked back to see what was happening and I saw that a windscreen was falling.

“The next thing I saw again was a dark woman who jumped down from the vehicle and I heard her saying that ‘oga you have killed my sister.’ The woman held him (Vandi) and before I and Dimini could get to them, they had entered the car, locked it, and left.”

The ICIR reported that Raheem was allegedly shot dead by Vandi in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

She was returning home with her family when she met her death.

Vandi was arrested and appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension.

The killing of Raheem towards the end of 2022 generated outrage as Police officers allegedly killed two persons within three weeks.

Raheem and a young man, Gafaru Buraimoh, were allegedly killed by police officers attached to the same station.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Our major challenge is South-East, PDP will win four zones – Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party...
Business and Economy

South-East Nigeria: The cost of Monday sit-at-home exercise (Part 1)

FOR many residents of South-East Nigeria, Monday is part of the weekend. Banks, shops,...
COVID-19

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, WHO advises use of face masks

THE WORLD Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of face masks following the...
Media Opportunities

Earth Journalism Network offers 2023 coastal resilience story grants

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is accepting applications for the Coastal Resilience Story Grants 2023. With support...
Media Opportunities

DW Akademie offers up to 10 full scholarships for journalists

DW Akademie is accepting applications for its International Media Studies program (IMS) in Bonn, Germany,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: Our major challenge is South-East, PDP will win four zones – Saraki

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.