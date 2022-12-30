33.1 C
Abuja

ASP Vandi arraigned for murder, remanded in prison

Conflict and SecurityPolice
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Suspected killer of Bolanle Raheem
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ASSISTANT Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi has been arraigned for the murder of Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based female lawyer.

Vandi shot and killed the lawyer on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Following the arraignment before a Yaba Magistrate Court on Friday, December 30, Vandi was remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos State, till January 30, 2023.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

“Drambi Vandi was, this morning, arraigned in court and has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023 to give room for DPP advice,” Hundeyin tweeted.

The arraignment followed a one-count charge filed against Vandi on Friday by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The charge read: “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

- Advertisement -

The Attorney-General appeared with the Solicitor General of Lagos State, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins, and the officer in charge of Legal, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, Yetunde Cardoso.

The prosecution team, led by the Attorney General, told The Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, that the reason for the remand is to allow the police conclude its investigations into the matter.

Thereafter, the magistrate granted the request to remand Vandi at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins, for legal advice.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to January 30, 2023 to await legal advice.

Vandi’s arraignment is coming a day after the Police Service Commission approved his immediate suspension.

The spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, recommended that Vandi be suspended for his actions.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Applications invited for Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Media Fellowship

THE German Federal Government is inviting applications for The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (#betd2023)...
News

Egypt records highest number of jailed journalists in Africa – Report

THE Republic of Egypt has been identified as the country with the highest number...
2022 Review

Key issues in Judiciary, NDLEA, NCoS in 2022

AS the year draws to a close,  here are the highlights of some key...
News

Human traffickers evade security checks with ECOWAS travel certificate – Immigration

THE Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has said human traffickers now exploit the Economic Community...
Elections

Video does not show Governor Wike leading campaign rally for Peter Obi

A video has circulated online with the claim that it shows moments Rivers State...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Applications invited for Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Media Fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.