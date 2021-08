Book on Nigeria at 60 set for launch August 19

Edited by Chido Onumah, the 437-page book is a collection of 60 essays by 60 young Nigerians to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence. “These essays by young and articulate professionals drawn from across the country critically examine the realities of Nigeria’s social, economic and political situation and suggest the options open to us as a nation and how to achieve them, said Onumah, Coordinator of African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL).”

The event, with the theme ‘Towards A Viable Union: A National Dialogue on Remaking Nigeria,’ will feature a panel discussion of six of the contributors to the book. They are: Amina Salihu, Tope Fasua, Idayat Hassan, Dike Chukwumerije, Chris Ngwodo and Majeed Dahiru, all progressive voices in the quest for a better Nigeria.

Using the book and their essays as anchor, the panelists will examine the crisis of nationhood that considerably impedes national development and proffer useful solutions.

Eminent personalities, citizens from all walks of life and friends of Nigeria are expected at the occasion which will be chaired by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The keynote speaker is Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum Kayode Fayemi. Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim is the book presenter.

Also expected as special guests are two distinguished Nigerians – former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Nkoyo Toyo; and Chief Executive Officer of The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) Alero Ayida-Otobo.

The book will be reviewed by Editor-in-Chief of 21st Century Chronicle Mahmud Jega, while presenter and co-anchor at Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily programme Maupe Ogun-Yusuf is the moderator.

As Fayemi, himself a deeply passionate federalist, noted in his foreword to the book, “Nation building is a work in progress, which must be engaged on the premise of justice.” He then prayerfully wrapped up: “May we have the courage and the conviction to confront injustice in our country and make Nigeria work for all of us!”

The book project was made possible through the support of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and Ford Foundation.