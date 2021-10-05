25.1 C
Abuja

Breaking: South-East governors, leaders in Enugu security meeting

SOUTH-EAST governors and leaders are meeting at the Enugu Government House over the state of insecurity in the region, The ICIR has learnt.

Governors participating in the meeting are: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, their Imo State counterpart Hope Uzodimma and Abia State Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu.

Some National Assembly members from the region are also at the meeting.

Apart from former governors, former Chief of Army Staff Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) is also in attendance. Leaders of the religious and traditional institutions from the zone, including leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, are also participating.

Other South-East leaders are expected to join the deliberations.

At the start of the meeting, the leaders observed a minute silence for all those who lost their lives to the security challenges in the country, especially in the South-East zone.

Details of the meeting will come in subsequently.

