{BREAKING}: Tinubu sacks Chief of Defence Staff, other service chiefs

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked Nigeria’s service chiefs and replaced them in a major shake-up of the nation’s security hierarchy.

The announcement, made on Friday, October 24, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the move was part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture.

According to the statement, Olufemi Oluyede, an Army General, was appointed the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Christopher Musa.

The President also named W. Shaibu, a Major-General, as the new Chief of Army Staff.

S.K. Aneke, an Air Vice Marshal is the new Chief of Air Staff, and I. Abbas, a Rear Admiral, was announced as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

The statement noted that E.A.P. Undiendeye, a Major-General, would retain his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

“President Tinubu expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing service chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership,” while urging the newly appointed military leaders to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“The president charges the newly appointed service chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria. All appointments take immediate effect,” the statement read.