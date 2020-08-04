British govt moves to ensure prosecution, repatriation of Diezani, others

The British Government has promised to work with the Federal Republic of Nigeria in ensuring the prosecution of Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Petroleum Minister, and other Nigerians suspected of fraud, bribery and corruption offences in the UK.

According to a statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) UK chapter on Tuesday in Abuja, the British Government made the promise through James Brokenshire MP, its Minister of State for Security.

The statement was signed by Jacob Ogunseye, the APC UK Publicity Secretary and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement said the British Government also promised to help the Federal Republic of Nigeria fight corruption to a standstill by ensuring that persons involved in criminal acts were duly prosecuted.

It said Brokenshire’s promise followed a petition initiated by the APC UK legal department to the British Government on the need to prosecute the former petroleum minister and other Nigerians suspected of fraud, bribery and corruption offences in the UK.

The statement said the petition was made sequel to a plea by Ibrahim Magu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the UK’s virtual meeting before his suspension.

According to it, Magu had appealed to Nigerians in Diaspora to assist the commission in putting pressure on the British Government to repatriate the former petroleum minister to Nigeria to answer for her alleged crime.

It said the APC UK legal department headed by Mr Joseph Adebola took the challenge by initiating a legal process reminding the British Government of Madueke’s arrest on October 2, 2015 by its National Crime Agency (NCA) in London.

The group recalled that Madueke was arrested alongside four other persons on suspicion of bribery and corruption offences and was later bailed.

It added that the APC UK legal team went further to request for reasons for the loss of traction by the United Kingdom NCA in prosecuting the former minister since her bail in 2015.

The Department, it added also demanded for a speedy trial of the former petroleum minister in the UK or in the alternative, facilitate her immediate repatriation to Nigeria to face charges of graft.

The statement quoted Ade Omole leader of the chapter as saying that a fair trial as enshrined in Article 6 of the Human Rights Act would be followed if Madueke was repatriated to Nigeria to face trial.

“APC UK supported the legal process with petitions through Members of Parliament and Peers in the House of Lords, the British Government was left with no choice but respond promptly to the issues raised.

“The British Government responding through its Minister of State for Security, Rt. Hon. James Brokenshire, promised to work with the Federal Republic of Nigeria in ensuring that corruption is fought to a standstill and persons involved in criminal acts are duly prosecuted,” Omole said.

He added that the response from the British Government was a strong indication of good things to come regarding the suspect hibernating in the UK.

Omole stressed that the APC UK was moving forward, saying that this was just the beginning.

He further added that the chapter had a good strategy and dedicated legal team that would ensure that looters do not commit crime in Nigeria and run to the United Kingdom to hide.

He said Nigerians should expect some traction on the near-comatose criminal case involving the former petroleum minister going forward.

“Though Covid-19 lockdown down is not helping matters, we hope the pandemic will soon be over so we can double our efforts from this end, Omole said.

The statement quoted the UK Minister of State for Security, Rt. Hon. James Brokenshire MP, as saying that;

“The UK is continuing to lead international efforts to combat corruption, as evidenced by the commitments in the UK’s Anti-Corruption Strategy and the Economic Crime Plan.

He said the UK was determined to ensure that its society and economy remained hostile to illicit financial flows.

“As you will know, in 2018 the Financial Action Task Force assessed the UK as having the strongest controls of any country assessed to date.

“I am acutely aware of the negative impacts of grand corruption, including on developing countries.

“The International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre, hosted by the NCA, is working to recover stolen assets, share intelligence across jurisdictions, and build capacity to support grand corruption cases in developing countries,” he said.

He added that the centre had supported a number of high profile arrests involving politicians and public officials across the world.

“We are working closely with the Government of Nigeria to prevent corruption, including by providing support in-country.

“The NCA runs a number of multi-agency projects in Nigeria which target corruption as one of the threats to the UK,” Brokenshire said.

According to him, these projects provided specialist training, equipment, buildings and infrastructure.

He said it also provided UK-based mentors and intelligence to fight corruption at all levels, adding that the Department for International Development funds programmes to tackle corruption in the Nigerian public sector and oil industry.

Brokenshire assured the APC UK of UK’s commitment to combating corruption in Nigeria and other African countries.

