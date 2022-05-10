Broadcaster arraigned for sharing Chrisland sextape granted N10 million bail

— 1 min read

A BROADCASTER who was arraigned for allegedly sharing the sex video of a 10-year-old Chrisland Schools’ student on Twitter has been granted N10 million bail.

The broadcaster Uche Igwe was granted bail by a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos.

Igwe was arraigned on Monday before the court on a two-count charge of cyber-stalking and breach of peace.

The prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Augustine Nwabuisi said Igwe intentionally shared the video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in sexual intercourse with another student in Dubai on Twitter, a social media network.

He added that the defendant used his personal Twitter handle, @uchedark, to share the video on the internet for public viewing without the consent of the student’s parents or the school.

He also said that the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18, on the Twitter application.

According to Nwabuisi, the alleged offences contravene Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

When the charges were read out to Igwe, he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

Adedayo ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards.

She also directed that one of the sureties must be a landowner, adding that all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adedayo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.

The sex tape of the 10-year-old went viral on social media following allegations by the student’s mother that Chrisland school authority covered up the rape of her child.

However, Chrisland school authority denied the allegation.

Following the incident that ensued between the parent of the 10-year-old and the school, the Lagos State Government suspended all Chrisland Branches in the state before they were eventually reopened.