30.4 C
Abuja

Broadcaster arraigned for sharing Chrisland sextape granted N10 million bail

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Lukman ABOLADE
Chrisland
Chrisland School
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A BROADCASTER who was arraigned for allegedly sharing the sex video of a 10-year-old Chrisland Schools’ student on Twitter has been granted N10 million bail.

The broadcaster Uche Igwe was granted bail by a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos.

Igwe was arraigned on Monday before the court on a two-count charge of cyber-stalking and breach of peace.

The prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Augustine Nwabuisi said Igwe intentionally shared the video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in sexual intercourse with another student in Dubai on Twitter, a social media network.

He added that the defendant used his personal Twitter handle, @uchedark, to share the video on the internet for public viewing without the consent of the student’s parents or the school.

He also said that the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18, on the Twitter application.

According to Nwabuisi, the alleged offences contravene Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

- Advertisement -

When the charges were read out to Igwe, he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

Adedayo ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards.

She also directed that one of the sureties must be a landowner, adding that all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adedayo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.

The sex tape of the 10-year-old went viral on social media following allegations by the student’s mother that Chrisland school authority covered up the rape of her child.

However, Chrisland school authority denied the allegation.

- Advertisement -

Following the incident that ensued between the parent of the 10-year-old and the school, the Lagos State Government suspended all Chrisland Branches in the state before they were eventually reopened.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Jonathan is not our member – Bayelsa APC chairman

THE Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Denis...
Crime

Kano court sentences 19-year-old to death by hanging for killing nephew

A COURT in Kano has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil, to death by...
Elections

Canada-based presidential aspirant pledges to rescue Nigeria from political class

BENEDICTA Egbo, a Canada-based Professor of Education, has pledged to rescue Nigerian from the...
News

Kwara govt appeals to FG over damaged bridges, roads

THE Kwara State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to fast track the...
Media Opportunities

IFPIM offers funding for public interest media

THE International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM) is inviting proposals for its first funding...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Jonathan is not our member – Bayelsa APC chairman

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.