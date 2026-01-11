back to top

BUA CEO Rabiu pledges $1.5m, goal bonuses to Super Eagles after Algeria win

News
Chairman of BUA group, Abdulsamad Rabiu
Mustapha USMAN
NIGERIAN billionaire and Executive Chairman of BUA group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a multi-million-dollar incentive package for the Super Eagles following their 2-0 victory over Algeria at the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement on Saturday, January 10, 2026, Rabiu congratulated the players for what he described as a “brilliant victory” that lifted the spirit of the nation.

The BUA boss pledged $500,000 to the team if they win their semifinal match, with an additional $50,000 for every goal scored in that fixture.

He further promised that if Nigeria goes on to win the AFCON final, the players would receive $1 million, alongside a $100,000 bonus for each goal scored in the final.

“You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals,” Rabiu said.

The pledge came on the back of Nigeria’s convincing performance against Algeria at the Marrakesh Stadium, where Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a towering header, before Akor Adams sealed the win in the 57th minute following a well-worked move involving Osimhen and Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria’s progress to the semifinals also followed an emphatic 4-0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16 and dominant group stage performances.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

