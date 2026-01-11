BUA CEO Rabiu pledges $1.5m, goal bonuses to Super Eagles after Algeria win

NIGERIAN billionaire and Executive Chairman of BUA group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a multi-million-dollar incentive package for the Super Eagles following their 2-0 victory over Algeria at the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement on Saturday, January 10, 2026, Rabiu congratulated the players for what he described as a “brilliant victory” that lifted the spirit of the nation.

The BUA boss pledged $500,000 to the team if they win their semifinal match, with an additional $50,000 for every goal scored in that fixture.

He further promised that if Nigeria goes on to win the AFCON final, the players would receive $1 million, alongside a $100,000 bonus for each goal scored in the final.

“You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals,” Rabiu said.

The pledge came on the back of Nigeria’s convincing performance against Algeria at the Marrakesh Stadium, where Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a towering header, before Akor Adams sealed the win in the 57th minute following a well-worked move involving Osimhen and Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria’s progress to the semifinals also followed an emphatic 4-0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16 and dominant group stage performances.