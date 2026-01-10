back to top

Nigeria beats Algeria 2-0 to reach AFCON semifinals

Super Eagles of Nigeria
NIGERIA continued their dominant run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), defeating Algeria 2-0 in a quarterfinal clash at the Marrakesh Stadium on Friday, January 10, to advance to the semifinals against hosts Morocco.

The Super Eagles, who had crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16, maintained their momentum after their dominant display.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a spectacular jumping header reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo, following a precise cross from Bruno.

Ten minutes later, Akor Adams doubled Nigeria’s lead after Osimhen set him up with a perfectly timed pass, aided by Alex Iwobi’s penetrating pass.

Nigeria dominated possession and counterattacks throughout the match, keeping Algeria at bay and showing the attacking prowess that has marked their tournament so far.

The win sets up a semifinal showdown with Morocco.

Earlier in the round 16, Nigeria had showcased a clinical performance against Mozambique, winning 4-0 at the Stade de Fès.

Ade and and Osimhen both on the scoreline, with Alex Iwobi and Lookman providing crucial assists.

The match further highlighted Nigeria’s growing confidence and tactical cohesion under coach Eric Chelle.

Algeria, despite being a heavyweight in African football, struggled to penetrate the Super Eagles’ organized defense, failing to generate clear-cut chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

