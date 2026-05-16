Buba withdraws from Sabon Gari federal constituency race

MAHMUD Buba, an aspirant for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from the race ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a letter addressed to the Kaduna State APC chairman on May 16, Buba stated that his withdrawal was influenced by strategic discussions aimed at party cohesion.

He noted that the decision was hastened by reconciliation efforts initiated by stakeholders and party leaders, including extensive consultations with his family, political associates, and party members.

Buba emphasised that his withdrawal was a calculated move to preserve party unity rather than an indicator of defeat.

“I believe that uniting behind a single candidate is paramount to our victory in the general election and for the continued progress of our constituency and state. My withdrawal is not a sign of weakness, but a sacrifice for the greater good of the party,” he stated.

Expressing his appreciation to the Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and leadership of the party in the state for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process, Buba urged his followers to respect the party’s ultimate choice.

“I ask my supporters to remain calm, united, and to throw their full weight behind the party’s decision and whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.” He added that he remained a faithful party member committed to ensuring the victory of the party’s consensus candidate at the polls.

Prior to his withdrawal, Buba, who gave his age as 30, was a grassroots mobiliser and had emerged as one of the early contenders for the House of Representatives seat after obtaining the APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Upon declaring his ambition, he had stated that his campaign was driven by a desire to provide purposeful representation and inclusive development for his constituents.

Many Nigerians had seen the politician, who has dwarfism, as a potential representative of persons with disabilities (PWDs) at the highest legislative level in Nigeria.

He had grown increasingly visible on social media and within Kaduna State APC circles, serving as the chairman of the “Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27” support group.