Buhari accuses governors of stealing LGA funds

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has accused governors of stealing from the allocations of local government areas in their states.

The President made the accusation on Thursday, December 11, at a reception organised for members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Buhari said that “fraudulent acts” have been carried out by some state governors in the management and distribution of funds intended for the administration of local councils.

He stressed that it is unfair that some state governors collect money on behalf of LGAs, and remit half of the funds to the council chairpersons.

Buhari said: “If the monies from the Federal Government to state governments is N100 million, let’s put it at N100 million — N50 million will be sent to the chairman with a letter that he will sign that he received N100 million.

“The governor will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wanted to and then the chairman of the local government will say how much he must pay as salaries. To hell goes development.

“Monies for the salaries will be given and the balance he will put in his pocket. This is what is happening in Nigeria, it’s a terrible thing. You cannot say the person who is doing these was not educated, he was a qualified lawyer, he was experienced, yet he participated in this type of corruption.”

Condemning the attitude of the state governors, Buhari stressed that Nigeria needs leaders with integrity.

“So it’s a matter of conscience, whichever level we find ourselves. As a leader, you sit here with all the sacrifices the country is making by putting you through institutions and getting you ready to lead.

“The fundamental thing is personal integrity. May God help us.”

The President urged members of the Senior Executive Course 44 to revitalise and reinvigorate leadership by contributing their positive and progressive quota in various sectors of governance.