Buhari appoints John Momoh acting chairman of UNILAG Governing Council

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of John Momoh, Chairman and CEO of Channels Television, as the acting Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Lagos.

His appointment was contained in a letter dated August 21, 2020 by Sonny Echono, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education.

The letter which is referenced; FME/PS/606/C.I/III/129, is titled; “Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of University of Lagos.”

Momoh who replaces Wale Balakin was directed to convene an emergency meeting of the council to “consider and, if found suitable, approve the senate nomination of the acting Vice-Chancellor for University of Lagos, in line with the enabling Act.”

Babalakin, former chairman of the university’s Governing Council was removed over the leadership crisis in the university.

The university’s Senate on Monday announced the appointment of Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

The new acting Chairman of the Council is further directed to submit a report of the decision of the Council to the Federal Ministry of Education.

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive pro-chancellor/chairman of council who has had to recuse himself in line with the visitor’s directive.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the honourable minister of education immediately thereafter.”

Until his appointment, Momoh is the president of the UNILAG’s Alumni.