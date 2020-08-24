62-year-old Folasade Ogunsola appointed as UNILAG acting VC

THE Senate of University of Lagos has elected, Folasade Ogunsole as the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

Ogunsola, until her election on Monday by the university’s Senate was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Development Services at the university.

Her election follows the resignation of Omololu Soyombo, the acting Vice Chancellor who was announced after Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the 12th Vice Chancellor of UNILAG was sacked by the Governing Council of the university over allegations of gross misconducts.

Soyombo who only served as acting VC for 10 days resigned from his position on Saturday following directive by the Federal Government that the Senate of the university should appoint an acting VC pending the outcome of a visitation panel set up to look into the crisis rocking the institution.

Professor Ogunsola will be in charge of the day-to-day running of the University pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogunsola is a professor of Medical Microbiology who specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS.

She has served as the provost of College of Medicine in the University of Lagos and is reputed as being the first woman to occupy the position.

If she gets confirmed, she would be the first female Vice Chancellor of UNILAG since its was founded in 1962.

Below is the list of past VCs of UNILAG

Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe ( 2017- 2020)

Professor Rahmon Ade Bello: 2012–2017

Professor Babatunde Adetokunbo Sofoluwe: 2010–2012

Professor Tolu Olukayode Odugbemi: 2007–2010

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo Obe: Ag, 2000–2002; 2002–2007

Professor Jelili Adebisi Omotola: 1995–2000

Professor Nurudeen Oladapo Alao: 1988–1995

Professor Akinpelu Oludele Adesola: 1981–1988

Professor Babatunde Kwaku Adadevoh: 1978–1980

Professor Jacob F. Adeniyi Ajayi: 1972–1978

Professor Saburi Biobaku: 1965–1971

Professor Eni Njoku: 1962–1965