UNILAG says VC sacked by Governing Council over gross misconduct

THE management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has confirmed the removal of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Oladejo Azeez, the university’s registrar who confirmed the development in a letter obtained by The ICIR stated that the Governing Council removed the Vice Chancellor at an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Azeez stated that Ogundipe’s removal was based on the council’s investigation which exposed him of serious acts of wrongdoings ranging from gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office.

“The decision was based on Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,” the statement read in part

It would be recalled that there have been a series of internal wrangling rocking the university management and its Governing Council in recent times.

Meanwhile, in a counter reaction also on Wednesday, the sacked Vice Chancellor, stated in a statement that his attention has been drawn to the letter signed by Oladejo Azeez, which confirmed his removal, noting that the news was not true.

Ogundipe, who said he remains in his position as UNILAG Vice Chancellor, however, urged the general public to disregard the news stating that it was purely a mischievous disinformation.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of UNILAG and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, contained in that notice.

“Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice-Chancellor.” The statement read.