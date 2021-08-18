COVID-19: UNILAG reopens hostels to students for commencement of examinations

UNILAG’s Registrar Oladejo Azeez told The ICIR that the decision was reached at Tuesday’s Senate meeting.

“On the authority of Senate, the University presents this schedule to accommodate legal occupants in the hostels for the In-Person 2nd semester 2019_2020 examinations.

“Eligible Students are expected to abide strictly by the schedule and guidelines for admittance into the Halls of Residence.

The statement noted students must be registered for the second semester in the 2019-2020 academic session. Students are expected to present coloured Exam Docket for the exams, present a bottle of hand sanitiser (Minimum of 500ml), present at least 10 face masks, wear face masks into and out of the hostels at all times, must use their allocated bed spaces.

According to the statement, 100 and 200-level students with allocated bed space should move into the hostels from Thursday 26 August 2021 and depart on or before Saturday 11 September 2021.

The university asked 500-level Faculty of Law students with allocated bed space to move into their hostels on Saturday, 28 August and depart on Sunday, 5 September 2021.

It asked 300-level students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 11 September and depart on Saturday 18 September 2021, while 400 and 500-level students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 18 September and depart on Sunday 26 September 2021.

The university charged students to observe the institution’s extant rules and regulations on hostel accommodation as it would not fail to enforce them and punish violators.

UNILAG had in July asked students to vacate their hall of residence over the resurgence of COVID-19 in the institution.