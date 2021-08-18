26.1 C
Abuja

COVID-19: UNILAG reopens hostels to students for commencement of examinations

Featured NewsNews
Vincent Ufuoma
University of Lagos

Related

Share this story
THE University of Lagos, Akoka, has approved the gradual reopening of the hall of residence within the institution beginning from August 26 to bonafide students for the commencement of second-semester examinations.

UNILAG’s Registrar Oladejo Azeez told The ICIR that the decision was reached at Tuesday’s Senate meeting.

“On the authority of Senate, the University presents this schedule to accommodate legal occupants in the hostels for the In-Person 2nd semester 2019_2020 examinations.

“Eligible Students are expected to abide strictly by the schedule and guidelines for admittance into the Halls of Residence.

The statement noted students must be registered for the second semester in the 2019-2020 academic session. Students are expected to present coloured Exam Docket for the exams, present a bottle of hand sanitiser (Minimum of 500ml), present at least 10 face masks, wear face masks into and out of the hostels at all times, must use their allocated bed spaces.

According to the statement, 100 and 200-level students with allocated bed space should move into the hostels from Thursday 26 August 2021 and depart on or before Saturday 11 September 2021.

The university asked 500-level Faculty of Law students with allocated bed space to move into their hostels on Saturday, 28 August and depart on Sunday, 5 September 2021.

It asked 300-level students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 11 September and depart on Saturday 18 September 2021, while 400 and 500-level students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 18 September and depart on Sunday 26 September 2021.

- Advertisement -

The university charged students to observe the institution’s extant rules and regulations on hostel accommodation as it would not fail to enforce them and punish violators.

UNILAG had in July asked students to vacate their hall of residence over the resurgence of COVID-19 in the institution.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

COVID-19: UNILAG reopens hostels to students for commencement of examinations

THE University of Lagos, Akoka, has approved the gradual reopening of the hall of...
Featured News

Five killed, four other missing in fresh attack by gunmen in Plateau village

FIVE persons have been confirmed killed by gunmen in Chando-Zrrechi, a village in the...
Featured News

How CBN negligence emboldens Naira abusers in social gatherings

FAILURE of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enforce the 2007 Act of...
Featured News

FG to arrest, prosecute abusers of naira in social gatherings

THE Federal Government has vowed to prosecute anyone found abusing the Nigerian currency. The Central...
Data Stories

Nigeria’s July inflation drops marginally, but the economy isn’t getting better

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation has dropped to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFive killed, four other missing in fresh attack by gunmen in Plateau village

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.