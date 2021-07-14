We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has ordered the closure of the institution beginning from tomorrow over the resurgence of COVID-19 on the university campus.

This decision was reached at an emergency Senate meeting held on Wednesday.

The ICIR understands that students have also been directed to move out their belongings and vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The Senate approved that lectures for the rest of the semester should be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.

UNILAG Spokesperson Nonye Oguama could not be reached for comments as calls repeatedly put across to his phone were not answered or returned as at the time of filling this report.

The university on Tuesday had announced in a statement on its website that the institution was being affected by a potential third wave of the coronavirus.

“The University of Lagos Medical Centre wishes to inform all members of the University of Lagos Community about what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Lagos State,” it said.

“The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, in his press statement issued on July 11, 2021, stated that since the beginning of July there has been a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021, to its current rate of 6.6% as at the 8th of July 2021. This is with a concurrent increase in the occupancy rate at Lagos State isolation centres.

“The University of Lagos community has also been affected by this potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients presented to the University of Lagos Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

“The Medical Centre hereby assures all members of the University community, that all necessary actions in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding this potential threat in our community.

“The Medical Centre will also return to providing EMERGENCY ONLY SERVICES during this period, in order to protect all members of the community from potential infection within the facility. The Medical Centre Emergency Contact line: 09095879781 remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”