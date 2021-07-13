We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A man in a video that went viral prescribed a salt solution as a cure for COVID-19.

He said rinsing the nose and gargling salt water was the treatment.

He did not make reference to any clinical trials or structure for this treatment.

He, however, said it was recommended to him and his wife by a doctor when they tested positive for the COVID-19. And four days after using it, they got cured.

“I tested positive—me and my wife—for COVID-19. We called the doctor and told him this is what is happening and he said, ‘No, it is not a deadly disease.’ He said, ‘What you should do: take some salt in a spoon and take a half glass of water, put the salt in the glass of water….”

The man did not state who the doctor was, nor did he provide any verifiable evidence. He, however, referenced a religious text where a prophet made use of a salt to cure or treat some water-causing ailments.

The man also alleged that his daughter and granddaughter in the US, whom he recommended the treatment to, tested negative after a few days.

The same applied to his sister in Swaziland and a doctor’s mother in East London. All got cured after using his treatment.

In the four-minute and 43-second-long video, the man said he was prompted to share this remedy when his sister called him to take her to the hospital as she could not ‘breathe.’

Instead, he recommended the solution to her, which she applied and got relief within 30 minutes .

“And within two days, she was okay. She is back to work now,” he said.

The salt solution

According to him, the salt solution was done by adding a spoon of salt to a half glass of water for nose rinsing.

A similar solution is done for gargling, except, this time, the water has to be warm.

…but does it cure COVID-19?

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its myth busters section, says that saline (mixture of water and salt) not cure the COVID-19.

Advertisement

The health body states, “There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus.”

It, however, notes, “There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. However, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.”

Furthermore, the MIT Medicals (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), in its coronavirus update ,also states there is no evidence that gargling warm water with salt or a vinegar solution prevents infection with COVID-19.

A Professor in Medical Microbiology and an expert in the management of infectious hazards Adebola Olayinka, when contacted in February and shown the video, explained that saline sprays as medical treatment had been used for decades, especially for children, to reduce congestion on the nose.

“If someone has a blocked nose and there is mucus, putting the saline spray can relieve the person of the congestion”, she noted.

As to this man’s claim of it healing COVID-19, she said, “I have my doubts.”

She explained that people with COVID-19 alongside cough and nasal congestions might get relief from the nasal infection if they used the saline spray. However, it would not mean that they had become COVID-19 negative, she said.

“I think the danger is equating absence of symptoms to being cured of COVID-19. The symptoms might be relieved but that person is still infectious and is able to transmit the infection.”

Other misinformation around the use of salt

The MIT Medicals also adds that this ‘cure’ is popular during the spread of SARS, MERS, and Zika as well — but was equally useless then.

The use of salt was also prevalent in Nigeria during the 2014 Ebola outbreak. This led to fatal results, with many people hospitalised for salt poisoning almost more than with Ebola infection itself. The use of drinking and bathing with salt water was reported to have been started by a student as a prank.

A study published in 2019 about the 2014 misinformation found that 52 per cent of people who used salt water did it because they felt there was no harm in trying it, while 39 per cent said it was because they saw some health officials doing same.

Study on salt solution and the cure for coronavirus

A study led by Professor Aziz Sheikh and Dr Sandeep Ramalingam at the University of Edinburgh, known as the Edinburgh and Lothians Viral Intervention Study, or Elvis, recruited healthy adults within two days of them contracting a type of upper respiratory tract infection commonly known as a cold.

The control group treated the cold as they normally would. The other group was asked to gargle and rinse their nasal passages with a salt solution at will.