Ten days after, Soyombo resigns as UNILAG acting VC

OMOLOLU Soyombo, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG) has stepped down from his position 10 days after his appointment by the Governing Council of the university.

Soyombo who made this known in a statement on Saturday said he received the news of the directive of the Federal Government about setting up a Visitation Panel to the university on Friday.

He said the government had directed the UNILAG Senate to nominate an acting VC for the university pending the resolution of the crisis that has rocked the university.

“The news of the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos by the Federal Government was received in the evening of Friday, 21st August 2020.

“The government also directed the university Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university, for confirmation by the Governing Council. With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university,” Soyombo said.

He expressed gratitude to the staff unions, alumni and the general public during his ten days’ span as the acting VC of the university.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all members of staff and our dear students, the staff unions, alumni and the general public for their wonderful support and cooperation in the past ten days since my appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University on 12th August 2020.

“As I noted in my address to a cross-section of staff on 19th August 2020, I accepted the offer to serve as a call to service, with the objective of restoring peace and stability in the university.

“It is my prayer that the peace and stability that we so much need and desire at this time be restored very quickly, so that the University of Lagos can continue to march on as the University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride,” Soyombo noted.

The former Vice Chancellor of the university, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was removed by the Governing Council of the university led by Wale Babalakin over allegations of gross misconduct.

However, Ogundipe denied the allegations levied against him by the Governing Council.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday ordered the sacked Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe and Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin to step aside from the university.

Bem Goong, the spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Education said this in a statement on Friday.

Goong stated that a Visitation Panel has been set up by the Federal Government to probe the crisis that has ravaged the university.

The Panel is chaired by Tukur Sa’ad, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) while Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo among others are members.