Buhari appoints Margret Okadigbo as NNPC’s board chairman

Vincent Ufuoma
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the amended Electoral Act into law

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Margret Chuba Okadigbo as chairman of the board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina confirmed the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the appointment was in accordance with Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Buhari also appointed Mele Kolo Kyari as chief executive officer and Umar I. Ajiya as chief financial officer.

Other members are Tajudeen Umar (North-East); Lami O. Ahmed (North-Central); Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North-West); Henry Obih (South-East; Constance Harry Marshal (South-South), and Pius Akinyelure(South-West).

According to the statement, the appointments took effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited in September, 2021.

Executive commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission were also appointed by the president.

These included: Nuhu Habib (Kano), executive commissioner, development and production; Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (Imo), executive commissioner, economic regulations and strategic planning; Tonlagha Roland John (Delta), executive commissioner, health, safety, environment and community; and Jide Adeola (Kogi), executive commissioner, corporate services and administration.

Earlier appointees were the board chairman; CEO; executive commissioner for exploration and acreage management; and executive commissioner in charge of finance and accounts.

New appointees at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority are executive director, hydrocarbon processing, Francis Ogaree (Rivers); executive director, health, safety, environment and community, Mustapha Lamorde (Adamawa); executive director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund; Mansur Kuliya (Kano); executive director, corporate services and administration, Bashir Sadiq (Sokoto); and executive director, economic regulations and strategic planning,  Zainab Gobir (Kwara).

They join the board chairman; executive director in charge of downstream systems, storage and retailing infrastructure; the CEO; and executive director for finance and accounts, who had earlier been appointed.

For Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund, new council members are; Effiong Abia (Akwa Ibom), Bobboi Ahmed (Adamawa), and Abdullahi Bukar (Katsina).

The appointments took effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited on September 29, 2021.

