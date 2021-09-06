Buhari approves health reform committee, names Osinbajo as chairman

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said this in a statement issued on Monday.

To be chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the committee would collaborate with various state governments and the Federal Capital Territory administration.

He said that the committee’s approval was sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners, and the Federal Ministry of Health.

He noted that the committee would review all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt, and factor them into developing the new health sector reform programme.

He added that the committee, set up for six months, had members drawn from the private and public sector, healthcare management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly, and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Other members are Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire; BPE Director-General Alex Okoh; and Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University College London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health Ibrahim Abubakar.

Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council Babatunde Irukera will also be in the committee..

Other members of the committee are Betta Edu (Chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum, representing National Council on Health); President of the Nigeria Medial Association; President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; President of National Association of the Nigeria Nurses & Midwives, and President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, among others.

Vesta Healthcare Partners as well as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will serve as resources persons, with observer roles in the committee.

