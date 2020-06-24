Buhari backs Giadom’s leadership of APC, says law is on his side

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday broke his silence on the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as the party’s acting National Chairman.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson said in a statement.

Shehu said President Buhari would be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Shehu further warned against promotion of ‘manufactured controversies’, urging that mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter should be avoided.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter,” he said.

He further stated that governors of the party and leaders of National Assembly would also be attending Giadom’s meeting.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” he said.

It would be recalled that Giadom, defiant to a decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, declared himself the acting National Chairman of the party, attributing his manifestation to a court order.

As the acting National Chairman, Giadom announced the nullification of the APC screening which led to the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State from contesting the party governorship primary in Edo State.

However, Obaseki has since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he’s aiming to secure a ticket to run for re-election in September.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Rivers State has reportedly prevented Giadom from parading himself as an officer or a member of the APC.

Hilliard Eta, the National Vice Chairman (South-South), who is standing in for the acting chairman, Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State who is hospitalised at the moment, told journalists on Tuesday that the membership of Victor Giadom has been suspended by a competent court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt

“Not only is he no longer a member of the NWC, for today, his membership has been suspended,” Eta added.